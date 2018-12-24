Zeitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $744,238.00 and $112.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00002042 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,226,193 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.