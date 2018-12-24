Zillow Group Inc (Z) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,835 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,448,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 634.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 987,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,708,000 after buying an additional 853,288 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 114.7% during the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,574,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after buying an additional 841,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 225.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,135,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after buying an additional 787,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,361,000. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zillow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Rock sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $36,826.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $11,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $227,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,179,897 shares of company stock worth $67,096,564 and sold 25,860 shares worth $1,040,207. Company insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

