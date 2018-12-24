Zoomba Market Capitalization Reaches $40,352.00 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Zoomba has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $40,352.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (CRYPTO:ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 10,030,227 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,656 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

