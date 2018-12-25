$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv Inc (INVE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.22. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Identiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 605,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Identiv by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Identiv by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Identiv by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

