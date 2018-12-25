$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunCoke Energy’s earnings. SunCoke Energy reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunCoke Energy.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.25 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 154,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 933.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 549.1% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

