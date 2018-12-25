-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) This Quarter

Dec 25th, 2018

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $423.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

In other news, Director J Michael Stice bought 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $100,104.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,960.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,821.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,614 shares of company stock worth $262,975 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $194,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth $213,000.

U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. 1,523,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,496. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

