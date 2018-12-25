$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,953,737 shares of company stock worth $174,328,418.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 53.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,920,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,293 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,196,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 66,585 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,798,000 after acquiring an additional 423,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 356.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,511,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. 139,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,441. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics.

