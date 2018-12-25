$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 63.45%. The company had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

NYSE IRET traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 397,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,389. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $587.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 27th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Kirchmann acquired 19,995 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $104,373.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,681.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,386 shares of company stock worth $158,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 67.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 80.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 82.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.