$0.23 EPS Expected for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Pacira Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of PCRX opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 7.83. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $54,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,611.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 70,498 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $3,337,375.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,748 shares of company stock worth $8,032,891. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1,925.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

