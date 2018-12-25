$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 499,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,924. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 97,481 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 83.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,680,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,246 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

