$0.32 EPS Expected for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,068,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,133,000 after acquiring an additional 170,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,068,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,133,000 after acquiring an additional 170,107 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 420,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 624,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares during the period.

RPT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 463,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,699. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

