$0.33 EPS Expected for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Louisiana-Pacific.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 1,214,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,472. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

