-$0.39 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2018

Wall Street analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.36%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million.

ABUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut Arbutus Biopharma to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 284,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 195,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 195,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 367.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 142.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 228,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,359. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

