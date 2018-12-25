$0.54 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.63. Ormat Technologies reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.97 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 17.39%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

ORA opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.51. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.38%.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,221 shares of company stock worth $65,007 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 23.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

