$0.57 EPS Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, September 24th. William Blair lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

BECN traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,408. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 10,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $337,436.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,066.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Isabella acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $101,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,257.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $753,469 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,649,000 after purchasing an additional 502,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,058,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after buying an additional 315,299 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

