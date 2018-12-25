$0.94 EPS Expected for Morgan Stanley (MS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Morgan Stanley reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

MS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 11,444,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,644,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,493 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 20,810,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,850 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

