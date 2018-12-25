$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) will post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $944.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.47.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

