$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. PPG Industries has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $122.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 47.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

