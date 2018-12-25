1,097 Shares in Adobe Inc (ADBE) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $205.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $173.03 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $278.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.26.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,552.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,246 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

