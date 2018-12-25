1,245,568 Shares in Southwestern Energy (SWN) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,245,568 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,606,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 186,504 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,677,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwestern Energy news, SVP Jennifer N. Mccauley sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total value of $63,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,098.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Macquarie raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Capital One Financial downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

