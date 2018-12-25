$14.80 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (SBBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will post $14.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.90 million. SB One Bancorp reported sales of $9.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $56.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $56.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.05 million, with estimates ranging from $69.50 million to $72.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBBX shares. Hovde Group raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, Director Richard Branca purchased 3,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $91,865. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 15,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,482. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $164.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

