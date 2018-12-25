$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.93 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $10.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PulteGroup has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.