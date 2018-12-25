$289.05 Million in Sales Expected for Noble Co. PLC (NE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) will announce sales of $289.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Noble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.10 million. Noble reported sales of $329.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 79.51%. Noble’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Noble to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,394,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,910,000 after buying an additional 788,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,552,000 after buying an additional 345,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Noble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,971,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,552,000 after buying an additional 345,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Noble by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,001,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,516,000 after buying an additional 361,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Noble by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,571,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 177,426 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NE opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Noble has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

