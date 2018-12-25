29,959 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.1161 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

