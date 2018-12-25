$3.46 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.91 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of -$20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $27.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.12 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.23 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $51.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $329.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,316.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $128,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

