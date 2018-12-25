36,300 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Xilinx by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,042 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLNX. Robert W. Baird raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xilinx from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “36,300 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/36300-shares-in-xilinx-inc-xlnx-acquired-by-point72-asset-management-l-p.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.