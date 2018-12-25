$39.54 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NVTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $39.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.30 million to $40.11 million. InVitae reported sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full-year sales of $141.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 million to $142.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $201.77 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $206.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 109.60% and a negative return on equity of 103.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InVitae to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In related news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patty Dumond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $172,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InVitae during the third quarter worth about $102,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in InVitae during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in InVitae by 67.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. InVitae has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $18.38.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

