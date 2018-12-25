$400.60 Million in Sales Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce $400.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $406.10 million and the lowest is $395.21 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $364.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $458.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Steven Madden to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Richard P. Randall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $46,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 81.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 25.8% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.93. 306,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,517. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

