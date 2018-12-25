4,775 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 293,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,918,000 after acquiring an additional 290,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,150,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,400,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,104,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,055,000 after acquiring an additional 196,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 888,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $77.99.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $76.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

