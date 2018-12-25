$7.14 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce $7.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Novavax reported sales of $10.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $36.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.16 million to $41.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.00 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Novavax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.43.

NVAX stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $727.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Novavax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 335,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,331,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,644 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 35.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 359,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 6.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 808,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,011 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

