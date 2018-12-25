$75.63 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce sales of $75.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $63.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $309.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.73 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $379.11 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $460.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AeroVironment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $64.86. 200,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $121.32.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

