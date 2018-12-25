AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 43.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,786,000 after buying an additional 438,201 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 13.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $8,809,621.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,804. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.39.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

