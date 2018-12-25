ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $64,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABMD opened at $281.08 on Tuesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.01 and a fifty-two week high of $459.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 114.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.28.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/abiomed-inc-abmd-shares-sold-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc.html.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.