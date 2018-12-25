Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AKR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 302,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,859. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 4,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $288,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $390,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

