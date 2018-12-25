Access National (ANCX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.74

Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 1291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several research firms have commented on ANCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Maxim Group lowered Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $437.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Access National had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Access National Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Access National by 61.9% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Access National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Access National by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Access National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Access National by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX)

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

