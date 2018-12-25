Access National Co. (ANCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Access National Co. (NASDAQ:ANCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

ANCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Access National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Access National by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 661,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Access National by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Access National by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 135,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Access National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Access National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

ANCX opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63. Access National has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Access National had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Access National will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

