Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,645 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $53,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 772.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In related news, insider Donna Jennings sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $239,621.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,893 shares in the company, valued at $773,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mehul R. Patel sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $36,522.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,355 shares in the company, valued at $483,587.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,044 shares of company stock worth $2,299,291 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/adtalem-global-education-inc-atge-shares-sold-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment includes the operations of Ross University medical and veterinary schools, Chamberlain College of Nursing and Carrington.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.