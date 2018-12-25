Advance Nanotek Ltd (ASX:ANO) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 13,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,583.44 ($8,215.21).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Advance Nanotek alerts:

On Friday, December 7th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 21,126 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,590.88 ($13,185.02).

On Friday, November 23rd, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 25,000 shares of Advance Nanotek stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($15,602.84).

Advance Nanotek stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.91 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 20,224 shares.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advance Nanotek Ltd (ANO) Insider Acquires A$11,583.44 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/advance-nanotek-ltd-ano-insider-acquires-a11583-44-in-stock.html.

Advance Nanotek Company Profile

Advance NanoTek Limited manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders for use in cosmetic applications.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Nanotek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Nanotek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.