Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Gap Down to $16.93

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $16.93. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 62933126 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 208.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $2,616,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,031,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,390 shares of company stock worth $12,877,211. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

