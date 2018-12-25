Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.33 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 3.32%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

