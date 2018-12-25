Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,369,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,524 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,318,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $848,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624,703 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $841,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,950 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/advisors-asset-management-inc-grows-stake-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.