Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Energy Transfer Partners (ETP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Partners were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,922,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,995,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,025,000 after buying an additional 2,884,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,960,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,716,000 after buying an additional 2,435,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,973,000 after buying an additional 2,160,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETP opened at $21.47 on Tuesday.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

