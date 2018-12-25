Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.19

Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 110473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $181.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 74.73% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Debenham sold 15,112 shares of Aerohive Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,705.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe sold 10,192 shares of Aerohive Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $35,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,637,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Aerohive Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerohive Networks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 244,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerohive Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

