AI Powered International Equity ETF (AIIQ) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.17

AI Powered International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIIQ) declared a special dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1737 per share on Thursday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
Shares of AIIQ stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. AI Powered International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $25.48.
