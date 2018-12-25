Aircastle Limited (AYR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.70. Aircastle posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Aircastle had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aircastle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Aircastle by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 326,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. Aircastle has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $25.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

