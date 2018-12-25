Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Financial Survey

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $177.98 million 1.76 -$76.91 million ($1.77) -3.10 Intercept Pharmaceuticals $130.96 million 19.58 -$360.36 million ($14.38) -6.01

Akebia Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Intercept Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akebia Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -30.29% -45.61% -17.54% Intercept Pharmaceuticals -202.93% -645.54% -65.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akebia Therapeutics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Intercept Pharmaceuticals 0 5 14 0 2.74

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 194.47%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $150.69, suggesting a potential upside of 74.27%. Given Akebia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akebia Therapeutics is more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates, such as AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds internationally. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist, a second dedicated bile acid receptor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist, which completed preclinical studies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

