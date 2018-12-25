ALAX (ALX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $212.00

ALAX (CURRENCY:ALX) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. ALAX has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $212.00 worth of ALAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ALAX has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One ALAX token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, CoinBene and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00065952 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009896 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000765 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000530 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

About ALAX

ALAX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. ALAX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,909,380 tokens. The Reddit community for ALAX is /r/Alaxplatform. ALAX’s official Twitter account is @ALAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALAX’s official website is alax.io.

ALAX Token Trading

ALAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Crex24 and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

