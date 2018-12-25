Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $104.78 and last traded at $105.52, with a volume of 3447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.86.

Specifically, President John Redmond bought 12,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,267.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $54,422.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $393.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 29.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,273,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 967,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 106,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 106,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/allegiant-travel-algt-hits-new-1-year-low-following-insider-selling.html.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.