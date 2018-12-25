Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ARLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

ARLP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 657,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.82. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.23 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at $7,969,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

