Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 336,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 221,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 237,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 130,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,624,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $373.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.51 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other Smart Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 39,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $1,253,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 31,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,109,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,499 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

